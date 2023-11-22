FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oasis of Northwest Arkansas and Second Helping NWA are offering warm meals for those in need.

“Recovery is hard in general. And especially if you’re alone on the holidays, it can get really hard,” said Taylor Garrison, an AmeriCorps Vista member, volunteering with Oasis of Northwest Arkansas.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas is a non-profit organization that offers recovery services for women. Garrison says she’s seen the impact receiving a Thanksgiving meal can have.

“I had friends who had nowhere to go and no family, and seeing them and like hearing the laughs of all the family,” said Garrison.

Garrison says having this meal was important for her recovery, and now she gets to do the same for others. The meal will include two turkeys, traditional Thanksgiving sides, and multiple desserts.

“It’s been great. You can tell it just really warms the whole house,” said Garrison.

“Started loading the stuff up, setting the stuff up people and they knew about it, but actually their eyes got big,” said Nate Walls the owner and founder of Second Helping NWA, a non-profit that helps feed under-served communities.

Walls teamed up with other organizations to host a community Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday. He says they fed and helped more than 200 families.

“I didn’t think it’d be that many, but we stretched it out and had a chance to engage with people and sit down with families,” said Walls.

Whether it was personal resources, a listening ear, or a warm meal, he says the goal is to help.

“You just don’t want any addict to feel like they don’t have anywhere to go and that they are alone. They can know that they have a place to go and eat a nice warm meal” Nate Walls, Owner/Founder of Second Helping NWA

After feeding families through his non-profit for years, he says he’s seen how much it means for those in need to eat well and not be alone for the holidays.

“I wanted my volunteer to talk to them and not just take the picture look what I was doing, you know, I mean, to really be involved in the whole process,” said Walls.

Leaving families with full bellies and full hearts.

To learn more about Second Helping NWA or how to donate, click the link here.

For more details on the Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, click here.