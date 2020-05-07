Two men arrested for aggravated robbery in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men were arrested in Fayetteville for aggravated robbery and other charges after a robbery occurred on Wedington Drive.

Eduardo Delgado-Hernandez, 24, and Lance Treadwell (pictured), 27, are both facing charges of aggravated robbery and fleeing.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery at 3080 West Wedington Drive. The victim stated two males asked for a ride and when he refused, Delgado-Hernandez entered the car and assaulted the victim with a stick and slammed the victim’s arm in the car door.

Delgado-Hernandez fled the scene and Treadwell fled on foot across Wedington, where Delgado-Hernandez picked him up later.

Officers observed the reported stolen vehicle at West Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hollywood Avenue. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Delgado-Hernandez refused to stop and lead police on a pursuit.

The vehicle stopped and both males abandoned the vehicle. After a foot pursuit through yards and over fences, the two males were spotted in a dumpster attempting to hide from police.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

Delgado-Hernandez faces additional charges of driving on suspended license and reckless driving. Treadwell is facing additional charges of theft by receiving and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

