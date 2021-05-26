Two men arrested in connection with shooting death in Anderson

ANDERSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man is dead and two more men have been arrested after a gunfight on Stephens Drive in Anderson on Tuesday, according to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives learned the victim had been confronted at his home by two other men. The two men accused the victim of hiding someone they were looking for and began fighting with the victim.

The sheriff’s office says at some point in the altercation, both parties exchanged gunfire, and the victim was hit several times.

The two men fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were able to identify both the men. An attorney arranged the surrender of both men to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Charges are pending. The sheriff’s office says the names of the suspects will be released after charges have been filed.

