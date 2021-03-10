Two men arrested on multiple charges after over 450 grams of meth found

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men were arrested in Springdale after over 450 grams of methamphetamine were found in a house.

Springdale Police arrested Dylan Coats, 31, and Dustin Satterfield, 38, on Monday.

According to the preliminary report, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force arrested Coats at Backus Avenue in Springdale where he lived.

Police found 458.3 grams of meth, a meth bong and scale, and a gun.

The report states Coats is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The report also says Coats is a parolee on active supervision.

According to the preliminary report, Satterfield, who is also a convicted felon, was with Coates and was also arrested.

Satterfield is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of firearm by certain person, and possession of drug paraphernalia.