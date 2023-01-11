FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men were sentenced to federal prison on Jan. 10 for blowing up a park bench in Bella Vista.

According to court documents, Ricky Lee Burnett, 42, was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison with three years of supervised release, and Joseph Gene Witten was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison with two years of supervised release.

The two men pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession of a destructive device.

Burnett and Witten were arrested in January 2022 in connection with a homemade explosive device that was set off in the city on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Bella Vista City Communications Director Cassi Lapp said an “improvised explosive device” was used to damage a park bench in the area near Estes Drive.

Lapp said police did not find any damage to other structures and there were no injuries.