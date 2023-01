FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith Police have safely found the two missing teens.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police reported two missing teens at 12:15 p.m. on Jan.1.

Deja Williams, 12, and William Wilson, 15, were last seen in the care of Valley Behavioral Health System in Barling.

Deja was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray leggings with black shoes.

William was last seen wearing all black with white shoes. He has purple braids in his hair.

If you have any information of the missing teens from above call 479-709-5100.