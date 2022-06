BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A temporary street closure on Tiger Blvd., between North Walton Blvd. and Apple Glen Street in Bentonville, begins on June 20.

According to a press release from the city, the closure is scheduled to last for two months due to intersection and drainage improvements. Local traffic will be permitted and detour signs will be in place.

Weather or unforeseen circumstances could postpone this closure.