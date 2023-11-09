WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two more have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Fayetteville convenience store that took place in August.

Four people in total have been arrested in connection to the incident, including Jaylon Lee Powell, 20, Jaylin De’shon Caston, 18, Trevarius Alexander 19, and an unnamed juvenile.

A police report says that officers responded to the shooting on Aug. 13 and located multiple witnesses, victims, damaged property and around 40 shell casings.

All of the victims had non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene.

Officers located bullet damage on three vehicles parked in the parking lot as a result of the shooting.

Additionally, bullet damage was found on the Quality Inn Motel at South Futrall Drive.

A police report said that the bullets that struck the motel went through several rooms and struck the wall above where an occupant was sleeping. No injuries were reported at the motel.

Powell was arrested on Aug. 24 and is charged with terroristic act, two counts of theft of a firearm, five counts of possession of firearms by a certain person and possession of drug paraphernalia. He pleaded not guilty and has a status hearing scheduled for Feb. 23, 2024. He’s being held on a $200,000 bond.

Caston was arrested on Aug. 29 and is charged with two counts of terroristic act, three counts of first-degree battery, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, one counts of aggravated assault and one count of engaging in violent group activity. He pleaded not guilty and has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 15. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

Caston was 17 when he was arrested but was charged as an adult. He has since turned 18.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested on Oct. 15. Washington County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Denis Dean says that the juvenile is going to have charges related to those of the other people arrested in connection to this incident.

Trevarius Alexander

Jaylon Powell

Jaylin Caston

Alexander, the most recent arrest, was taken into custody on Nov. 6. He’s accused of terroristic act, aggravated assault, engaging in violent criminal group activity, possession of firearms by a certain person and first-degree criminal mischief. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 6. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

A preliminary report from Alexander’s arrest says that investigators attempted to interview him but he requested an attorney soon after.