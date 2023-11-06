FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit, recognizes Washington Regional and Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in protecting patients from preventable harm and error while in the hospital.

“We are proud to once again achieve Leapfrog’s highest grade, which recognizes our commitment to excellence and patient safety,” said Washington Regional President and CEO Larry Shackelford.

“Our Mercy Arkansas co-workers are to be commended for helping us keep our ‘Straight A’ status going,” said Ryan Gehrig, president of Mercy Arkansas Communities. “Patient safety is at the forefront of the care we provide every day at our facilities, and the top grades we continue to receive help to demonstrate this.”

The nonprofit assigns a letter grade to general hospitals across the country. The watchdog organization uses more than 30 national performance measures and systems, according to a news release. The grades are updated in the spring and fall.

“We congratulate the leadership, board, clinicians, staff and volunteers who all had a role to play in this achievement,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group.

Residents across the state can find other hospital safety grades online.