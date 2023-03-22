FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Kohl’s department stores in Northwest Arkansas will open Sephora locations inside their stores later this year.

According to a media release, the full-sized Sephora features “a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.” They will include makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, as well as “innovations in clean beauty and self-care,” according to the retailer.

The two locations—one on Shiloh Drive Fayetteville and another on N. 46th Street in Rogers—are among 250 new Sephora at Kohl’s shops that will open this year, bringing the company’s total number of them to 850. Kohl’s did not release exact dates for the store opening plans, but a complete list of the new locations is available here.