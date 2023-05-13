The oldest team sport in North America is gaining in popularity especially right here in Arkansas as the Arkansas Natural State Lacrosse League held its semifinal games at Episcopal Collegiate School in Little Rock on Saturday.

Bentonville defeated Little Rock Catholic 19-2, and Springdale beat Fayetteville 16-3 on Saturday. The Bulldogs and the Tigers will face off in the championship with Bentonville looking for their third straight state championship.

“People would be familiar with the way offense and defense works in soccer, basketball. It’s kind of a mixture of field hockey, hockey and soccer. But it is truly an ancient sport,” said John McNally with the Arkansas Natural State Lacrosse League.

The state championship will be Sunday at 12 p.m. at Hendrix College in Conway.