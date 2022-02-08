OKLAHOMA (KNWA/KFTA) — With Valentine’s Day coming up, WalletHub conducted a study researching the best places to get married in the U.S. and came up with a list of 25 cities.

Oklahoma made the list twice, with one in the top five: Tulsa. Oklahoma City landed at No. 20.

According to the study, the average wedding costs $22,500 and Orlando, Fla. is the number one city to be married.

The city where couples often get married spontaneously in the many chapels available, Las Vegas, comes in second at No. 2, with Miami, Knoxville, and Tulsa, Okla. rounding out the top five.

Sitting at No. 25 is Columbia, S.C. with Austin, Texas, Amarillo, Texas, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City filling out the bottom of the list.

Cities were determined using a metric of categories, including costs, facilities & services, and activities & attractions.

WalletHub determined Brownsville, Texas as the cheapest place to get married, with an average wedding cost of $13,071, which is 2.6 times lower than the city with the highest: Bridgeport, Conn.

To see the full list of cities, click here.