Two Oklahoma women die in Adair County collision

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two women died on December 21 in an Adair County, Okla., crash that also sent two men to the hospital.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two cars collided at 2:48 p.m. on Highway 59 around 6.5 miles south of Stilwell.

Police say the crash, a 2021 GMC Acadia and a 2005 Dodge Ram Pickup.

Two passengers in the Acadia, Jolene Brown, 32, of Stilwell, Okla., and Angel Vann, 19, of Tulsa, Okla., were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Acadia, Dustin Brown, 20, of Stigler, Okla., was transported by Pafford EMS to Northeastern Health System with head and arm injuries where he was treated and released.

A male passenger, Hayden Randall, 21, of Stigler, was air lifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with head, leg, arm, and internal and external torso injuries. Randall is in critical condition.

The driver of the Ram, Jimmy Branham, 17, of Sallisaw, Okla., was transported by Pafford EMS to NHS in Stilwell with head injuries where he was treated and released.

The cause of the crash and conditions of the drivers at the time of the crash are under investigation, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Police also say the weather was clear and the roadway was dry.