FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police respond to a shooting that injured two people in the 1400 block of N. 36th Street on December 6.

Baptist Health in Fort Smith confirmed it has one of the victims and that it was placed on lockdown as a precaution. It has now been lifted.

Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith confirmed it has the other victim and was briefly placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted around 9 p.m.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

According to the release, the investigation is underway, and more information will be released when it is available and appropriate.

This is an ongoing story. Stay KNWA/FOX24 for updates.