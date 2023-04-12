WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two women that filed lawsuits alleging false imprisonment, abuse and other mistreatment during medical stays have filed motions to dismiss one of the defendants named in the cases.

Karla Adrian-Caceres filed her complaint in Washington County circuit court on January 17 and Claire Capehart followed on February 17. Both named Dr. Brian Hyatt and multiple other defendants. On April 11, each filed motions for the voluntary dismissal of nurse Brooke Green as a defendant.

“Plaintiff seeks to voluntarily dismiss without prejudice all of her claims against Separate Defendant Nurse Brooke Green set forth in her original Complaint, pursuant to Rule 41(a) of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure,” each filing stated. “This Motion pertains to Plaintiff’s individual claims against Separate Defendant Green only and does not apply to any vicarious liability or direct liability claims against any other Defendant named or to be named in this action.”

The filings did not offer any other specific reasons for dismissing Green.

Adrian-Caceres’ complaint said that she first went to the Washington Regional Medical Center on January 18, 2022 before being taken to Northwest in Springdale by ambulance. She was told “she was not going home that night.”

The plaintiff said that she was given a sedative and asked to sign consent for admission while on the way to Northwest. She said that she “signed some documents without being able to read or understand them at the time.”

When she asked when she could go home, Adrian-Caceres said “more than one employee told her there was a minimum stay and that if she asked to leave, they would take her to court where a judge would give her a longer stay because the judge always sides with Dr. Hyatt and Northwest.”

She ultimately received a court order and assistance from Springdale police in order to facilitate her release.

According to the other original filing, Capehart went to Siloam Springs Medical Center at approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 24, 2022 after experiencing chest pains. Hyatt informed her that he would have to conduct an evaluation of her mental health before she could go home. She asked that it be conducted there, but the doctor refused and she was transported to the Behavioral Health Facility at Northwest the next day.

Her complaint said that she was then held against her will for three days after her 72-hour involuntary hold expired. After being released, she consulted her primary care doctor, who revealed that Hyatt had sent 45 pages of notes alleging that she was “unkept and unstable.”

Capehart and Adrian-Caceres are seeking damages and have requested jury trials. Dr. Hyatt has been named as a defendant in at least seven other similar lawsuits that also allege false imprisonment and abuse while in his care.

The state filed a summons on March 30, notifying Hyatt that he had 30 days to file a written answer to one of the complaints with the court clerk under Rule 12 of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure.

Hyatt is also under investigation for alleged fraudulent Medicaid billing and has had those billing privileges suspended. He has appealed that decision.