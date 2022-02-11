SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Springdale Public School teachers have been named recipients of Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, a press release announced.

On Feb. 8, President Joe Biden announced Lindsay Hall of Bernice Young Elementary School and Lisa Taylor of Shaw Elementary School have been recognized with awards in math and science, respectively.

The release notes PAEMST is the highest award kindergarten through 12th grade mathematics and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government, according to the release. Award recipients represent schools and organizations from all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Department of Defense Education Activity schools and all U.S. territories.

I am deeply appreciative of the inspiration that America’s teachers and mentors provide every day to support the next generation of STEM professionals. The dedication these individuals and organizations have demonstrated to prepare students for careers in STEM fields, during what has been a difficult time for teachers, students, and families, plays a huge role in American innovation and competitiveness. President Biden

Both teachers responded to the recognition, with Taylor saying “as a teacher who aspires to bring mathematics and science topics alive in the classroom, being nominated for this award is an absolute honor. I am humbled to be recognized as part of an esteemed group of educators who are dedicated to building opportunities for all students in STEM fields. This nomination has not only made me reflect on the impact of my teaching practices, but also the impact I have as a mentor to those seeking to provide better opportunities for their students in STEM fields.”

Taylor has been an educator for more than 23 years and has worked at Shaw for 14 years, teaching third through fifth grade. She taught third grade at Westwood Elementary School for six years and Huntsville Intermediate School for her first three years of teaching. She also taught four years at the University of Arkansas as an adjunct instructor in early childhood education.

Taylor is a national board-certified Middle Childhood Generalist and was recognized as the Arkansas Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year.

Hall spoke of the recognition, saying “it is an honor to be recognized as sharing the same expertise and dedication as the nation’s top teaching core who demonstrate deep content knowledge and can motivate and enable students to be successful in the mathematics and science subject areas. I have been able to grow professionally by digging deep into a subject area while producing high student achievement in my classroom.”

She has been an educator for 15 years and has spent the last three teaching all subject areas in third and fourth grade with a focus in math at Bernice Young Elementary. She previously taught at Elza Tucker Elementary for 12 years.

Hall has also served on the district mathematics lesson planning collaboration team to design and plan virtual district mathematics lessons for the 2020-2021 school year, as well as the district mathematics cadre committee to implement district mathematics units at the school level. Hall uses her skills and passion about the subject to inspire her colleagues by leading book studies and professional development at her school, the release said.

According to the release, Hall and Young are the only awardees from Arkansas of the approximately 100 teachers, mentors and mentoring organizations selected for the award.