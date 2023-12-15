ST. LOUIS – If you’ve ever felt frustrated driving around the St. Louis area, specifically on the highways, you’re not alone.

A new report from car manufacturer Volvo claims two of “America’s most loathed highways” run through the St. Louis region.

Volvo’s findings are based on survey results from more than 3,000 drivers. A research team then used these responses to rank 100 of the most-hated US highway commutes.

The report specifically lists two highways in Missouri, both of which coincidentally run through the City of St. Louis and many surrounding metro communities.

According to Volvo, Interstate 70 and Interstate 64 ranked among the Top 100 “most loathed highways” in America. I-70 finished 53rd. I-64 finished 67th.

Interstate 70

Interstate 70 is the primary path between Missouri’s two biggest cities in St. Louis and Kansas City. Volvo says “this interstate often has traffic issues.” FOX 2 has previously reported about efforts to widen parts of I-70 and tackle some instances of crime along it in the St. Louis metro.

Interstate 64

The Missouri portion of Interstate 64 runs from St. Louis to approximately Wentzville. Volvo says, “Especially around St. Louis, this road can be a source of traffic complaints.” FOX 2 reported on a troubling water main break that shut down I-64 near Forest Park earlier this year, and MoDOT is reportedly mulling future plans for the stretch through St. Louis.

Also of note…

Nextdoor state Illinois was recognized for having three of “America’s most loathed highways.” Only one of those (Interstate 55) flows through St. Louis.

What is the most hated highway in America? According to Volvo, it’s in California. The Golden State is home to the Top 3 “most loathed” highways in the United States. In order, those were US-101, Interstate 5 and Interstate 405.