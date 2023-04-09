SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 2757 East Robinson Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The first unit arrived at 10:09 p.m., according to Springdale FD’s Facebook post, and reported two buildings engulfed with flames.

The department requested additional units, including ones from the Fayetteville Fire Department, to assist in the efforts.

The situation was declared under control just before 11:30 p.m. and fire investigators are working with the Springdale Police Department to investigate the cause of the fires.