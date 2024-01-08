BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two teens were arrested on January 8 for shooting a person’s home.

According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Cruz Jr., 18, and a 16-year-old male are facing charges of felony terroristic act and felony unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

The release says the Bentonville Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of SE 16th Street on January 8 regarding suspicious activity.

The caller said an unidentified male knocked on his front door but left and was possibly next door.

The release said police didn’t find anyone at the scene. Around 40 minutes later, officers were sent to the area again due to a report of shots fired with several rounds being fired into a home.

Officers spoke with the caller who told them that around midnight, he heard someone knocking at his front door. The person said that he asked who was knocking on the door and an unidentified man was asking for someone named Zachary or Jonathan at the home.

The resident said a short time after the subject left his door, he heard three to four shots fired outside the home. Officers found three bullet holes in the front side of the home.

The release says no one was injured.

Detectives later identified the two people involved in the incident at Cruz and the 16-year-old male and were arrested in Springdale.

Cruz is held at the Benton County Jail and the 16-year-old is held at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.