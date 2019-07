VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — Those hungry for pizza won’t be getting any at Pizza Hut Wednesday night, July 10.

Two telephone poles fell onto the restaurant, 2414 Alma Hwy., said Van Buren Police Chief Jamie Hammond.

No one was injured, Hammond said.

As of 5:15 p.m., more than 1,300 Van Buren residents reported they didn’t have power.

Pizza Hut in Van Buren, storm damage

This is a developing story.