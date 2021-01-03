Two types of COVID-19 immunity explained

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Doctors are learning more about COVID-19 as the pandemic progresses. Experts say there are two types of positive responses that should help slow the spread of COVID-19: active immunity and passive immunity.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said passive immunity is when your body is using antibodies from somewhere else to fight the virus.

You can develop passive immunity through things like monoclonal antibody treatments or getting convalescent plasma. Dr. Dillaha said this immunity lasts between 60-90 days.

Active immunity is when your own body develop0s a natural immunity to the virus. This specifically comes from the vaccine.

Dr. Dillaha said they are still not sure how long this type of immunity lasts.

“In COVID-19, we’re concerned that the immunity would wane enough for a person to get the disease again.”

Dr. Dillaha said the ADH is confident active immunity will last longer than passive immunity, making vaccinations even more crucial right now.

