Two University of Arkansas students named Rhodes Scholar finalists

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A pair of University of Arkansas students, Samia Ismail and Coleman Warren, have been named Rhodes Scholarship Finalists.

Warren is also a Marshall Scholarship Finalist.

The Rhodes Scholarship is the world’s most prestigious scholarship, allowing students to complete post-graduate study in the United Kingdom, according to a release from the university.

Ismail, an alumna, graduated summa cum laude in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering and a minor in Arabic.

Warren is a senior honors industrial engineering and political science major in the College of Engineering and Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences.

Both Ismail and Warren are Harry S. Truman Scholars, which recognized them as two of the top future public servants in the nation.

Samia and Coleman are amazing individuals with stellar academic records and a history of service that makes them both very deserving of this recognition. The university could not be prouder of them for this honor, but more importantly for their commitment to serving Arkansans on important issues like medical care in rural communities and food insecurity in the state. No matter the outcome of these competitions, they will both make an important difference to the state and to our communities. Terry Martin, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs

Finalists for both awards are selected from hundreds of applicants across the nation each year.

The Marshall Scholarship provides for one or two years of post-graduate study at any university in the United Kingdom. The Rhodes Scholarship provides for up to three years of study at Oxford University.

Interviews for both awards are taking place this week.