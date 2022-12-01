FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Through his attorney, John R. Tyson entered a not guilty plea to charges of criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he allegedly entered someone else’s home last month.

Tyson, 32, is the CFO of Springdale-based Tyson Foods and he was arrested on November 6 after he was found asleep in the bed of a woman he doesn’t know at approximately 2 a.m. The woman called police after discovering Tyson in her home and told dispatchers that she believes that the front door was left unlocked and that is how he entered.

Police said they tried to wake Tyson up and speak with him but he could not respond. After briefly sitting up, Tyson laid back down and tried to go to sleep, according to the arrest report.

The report stated that officers found an odor of alcohol on his breath and body, and his movements appeared sluggish and uncoordinated.

Tyson apologized for the incident in an email sent to Tyson employees on November 8, saying that he was “embarrassed for personal conduct that is inconsistent with my personal values, the company’s values, and the high expectations we hold for each other here at Tyson Foods.” He apologized again during a Tyson earnings call on November 14.

“I just wanted you guys to hear this directly from me and to know that I’m committed to making sure this never happens again,” he stated.

John R. Tyson, son of board chairman John H. Tyson, was appointed to the CFO position at Tyson Foods on October 2. He also serves as the company’s executive vice president.

Tyson’s plea was submitted in Fayetteville District Court on December 1. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 15.