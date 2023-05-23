Tyson Foods Donates 80,000 Pounds of Protein to Support North Carolina community without power

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods has completed the deal for its acquisition of Williams Sausage Company.

Tyson announced the deal in February this year, noting that it would furtherer the company’s strategy to increase its capacity and product portfolio.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy to win with customers, augments our manufacturing capabilities, and expands our product portfolio,” said Stewart Glendinning, group president, Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods.

“Williams Sausage Company brings real strengths in its brand, facilities, and direct store delivery network that make this a logical and welcome addition to our Prepared Foods business,” added Glendinning.

A release from Tyson says “Williams Sausage Company employs approximately 500 team members and produces fresh and fully cooked sausage, bacon, and sandwiches for retail and food service customers.”

The company, headquartered in Union City, Tennessee, champions a 65-year legacy, which a release from Tyson says it hopes to continue. The release says that Emily Billingsley, the daughter of Williams Sausage CEO Roger Williams, will be overseeing operations for the company.

“We are honored that Williams Sausage Company is entrusting us with their 65-year legacy and a portfolio of value-added brands for retail and food service customers,” said Glendinning.

Tyson has made headlines this year over plant closures and a recent decision to eliminate senior leadership positions, as well as reported second-quarter losses.