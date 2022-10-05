In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is donating four million meals and deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in Flordia who were affected by Hurricane Ian.

According to a press release, the company is partnering with Walmart to help distribute more than one million pounds of protein to feed those in need in Fort Myers, Fla., and surrounding areas.

The release says Tyson will give ongoing support to Feeding America and other relief agencies to serve the ongoing needs of the community as it transitions from response to recovery in the wake of the storm.

“The impact of Hurricane Ian is absolutely devastating and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact,” said Tim Grailer, Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Tyson Foods. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible. Our hearts go out to those who suffered tremendous losses in the wake of Hurricane Ian.”

Tyson plans to locate its Meals That Matter disaster relief trailer this week at Walmart in Fort Myers and will have volunteers on-site to distribute food, water and ice.