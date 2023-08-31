FORT SMITH, Ark., (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Regional Food Bank, a Feeding America food bank located in Fort Smith, Arkansas, will receive 130,000 pounds of donated protein items from Tyson Foods at the food bank location at 1617 South Zero Street. The food bank will receive the product at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept.

6.

The donation is part of Tyson’s strategic long-term partnership with the food bank.

According to the press release, the product will be made available to the food bank’s member pantry agency network, who will then distribute the product into their respective communities upon their individual schedules.

“We’re proud to support River Valley Regional Food Bank and its mission to provide meals to more than 170 local charities in west-central Arkansas,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of social impact, at Tyson Foods. “This donation reflects Tyson’s ongoing commitment to improve access to nutritious food to communities experiencing food insecurity. “This donation from Tyson Foods will provide over 520,000 servings of protein to the community.

The RVRFB is one of 200 national food banks that make up the Feeding America network and one of Arkansas’s six food banks that are connected through the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. The food bank is a program of the C-SCDC. To learn more click here.