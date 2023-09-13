Tyson is donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million servings of protein,* in honor of Hunger Action Month®.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods reinforces its commitment to help end hunger with a $2.5 million donation to Feeding America partner food banks, the company announced on Wednesday.

According to the press release, Tyson is donating 2.5 million pounds of protein, the equivalent of 10 million servings of protein,* in honor of Hunger Action Month®. The donation is to ensure equitable access for communities experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity.

“People are working hard to provide for themselves and their families, yet one in 10 Americans experience food insecurity, including nine million children,” said Erika Thiem, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Feeding America. “Tyson’s continued partnership, and their focus on equitable access, brings us one step closer to an America where no one is hungry.”

The release states that Tyson Foods will allocate $800,000 of its donation to support Equitable Food Access grants which aim to improve access to nutritious food among people experiencing the highest rates of food insecurity. The remaining $1.7 million donation will support efforts to maintain and expand the capacity of eight protein “pack rooms” across the Feeding America network of local food banks.

“At a time when millions of people across America face hunger, we’re proud to continue our partnership with Feeding America to help provide families and communities with access to nutritious, quality foods,” said Tim Grailer, senior director of social impact at Tyson Foods. “Hunger doesn’t have a season, but in September, we’re taking extra steps to raise awareness of food insecurity and show how much good food can do.”

Since 2020, Tyson Foods has donated more than 41 million pounds of protein valued at approximately $82 million to the Feeding America network of 200-member food banks, and 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs.