Tyson donates $25,000 to Arkansas Coallition of Marshallese

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced May 12 a $25,000 community grant to the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese to fund programming that supports the Marshallese community in Arkansas.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has galvanized ACOM to become more innovative in addressing the needs of the Marshallese community in a way that is culturally relevant,” Melissa Laelan said. Laelan is the founder and executive director of ACOM.

Tyson says the community grant awarded to ACOM was supported by the company’s Asians and Allies Business Resource Group.

To learn more about ACOM, visit https://www.arkansasmarshallese.org/.