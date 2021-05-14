Tyson donates $25,000 to Arkansas Coallition of Marshallese

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced May 12 a $25,000 community grant to the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese to fund programming that supports the Marshallese community in Arkansas.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has galvanized ACOM to become more innovative in addressing the needs of the Marshallese community in a way that is culturally relevant,” Melissa Laelan said. Laelan is the founder and executive director of ACOM.

Tyson says the community grant awarded to ACOM was supported by the company’s Asians and Allies Business Resource Group.

To learn more about ACOM, visit https://www.arkansasmarshallese.org/.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers