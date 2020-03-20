Tyson donates 40,000 pounds of food amid COVID-19 crisis

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson donated 40,000 pounds of food to families in Springdale amid the coronavirus crisis.

Some people waited in line for hours.

There were truckloads of frozen poultry and a seemingly never-ending line of cars.

Dozens of volunteers helped fill the gap.

“We are helping distribute 40,000 pounds of chicken donated by Tyson Foods,” Volunteer Melissa Fink said.

The coronavirus is increasing an already substantial need for food in Northwest Arkansas.

“Trying to get food at the stores is almost impossible,” Daniel Hatfield said.

Tyson is stepping up in this time of crisis to quell fear and demand by setting up a distribution site at Springdale High School.

“With so many families who aren’t working and children that are home, as educators, we always worry about our children eating so this is just a great opportunity for us to put food inside their homes,” Fink said.

“You know, I think we were prepared. This is a really unusual time. So, yeah, unfortunately, we did expect this kind of crowd,” volunteer Ragan Stukenborg said.

These volunteers hope to give families more than food.

“Hopefully we’re bringing smiles to people places, too,” Stukenborg said.