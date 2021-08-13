Tyson donates $500,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank teams up with Tyson Foods to feed Northwest Arkansans in need.
Tyson has given $500,000 dollars to the food bank which will provide food for monthly mobile pantries for a year.
Sabrina Thiede with the organization says there are more people in need of these food pantries.
“We’re seeing more and more people at our food pantries, at our mobile pantries. Our partner agencies are reporting that they’re seeing more people,” Thiede said. “School’s been out for the summer, so that’s more mouths for families to feed.”
These mobile pantries serve 6,000 people in Northwest Arkansas every month.