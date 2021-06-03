Tyson donates close to $625,000 to support hunger relief in Arkansas

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is providing close to $625,000 in grants to support hunger relief in Arkansas, according to a press release sent out by the company.

The grants are part of a national $1.5 million program by Tyson Foods that the company says has provided 26 grants to hunger relief organizations.

“This marks the third year that Tyson Foods has supported this very much needed food subsidy to children that depend heavily on the nutrition they receive from the school’s food service to provide for their daily nutritional needs,” Jacqueline Ross said. Ross is the director of Delta Regional Community Services Outreach Network, Inc. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Tyson Foods for making funds available to help us combat hunger through our Weekend Backpack program.”

The release says the grants were awarded in response to requests for proposals by food banks and hunger relief organizations seeking to improve the efficiency of their operations or provide support for urgent feeding programs.