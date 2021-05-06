Tyson donating one million meals to Northwest Arkansas schools

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced today a donation of one million meals to school districts in Northwest Arkansas to help feed students and their families.

The company will distribute six truckloads of protein, the equivalent of 240,000 pounds of food, to the school districts in Springdale, Siloam Springs, Bentonville, Fayettevile, and Rogers.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Tyson Foods team for their partnership in supporting our Rogers Public Schools families not only with this huge event but throughout the past two years by supplementing our food pantry inventory,” said Cindy Caudle, counselor, Rogers New Technology High School.

District students and their families will be able to come through the drive-thru distribution events during the below dates and times:

Rogers School District
Date: May 7
Location: 2922 S 1st St., Rogers 
Distribution Time: 2-6 p.m.

Springdale School District
Date: May 8
Location #1: Har-Ber High School, 300 Jones Rd., Springdale
Location #2: Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Rd., Springdale
Distribution Time: 8 a.m. to noon (Events will be taking place simultaneously)

Bentonville School District
Date: May 8
Location: Bentonville High School, 1801 SE J St., Bentonville
Distribution Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Fayetteville School District
Date: May 14
Location: Baum Stadium Parking Lot, 15th St. and Razorback Rd., Fayetteville
Distribution Time: 2-6 p.m.

Siloam Springs School District
Dates: May 22 and May 29
Location: Siloam Springs Middle School, 1500 N Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Distribution Times: 9-11 a.m.

