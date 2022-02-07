SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $1.12 billion.

The Springdale-based company said it had a profit of $3.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.87 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $12.93 billion in the period.

Tyson expects full-year revenue in the range of $49 billion to $51 billion.