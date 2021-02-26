Tyson Foods, AID launch program to offer free immigration legal services to local employees

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced on Friday that it launched a program with Arkansas Immigrant Defense (AID) to offer local employees and their families free immigration legal services.

The program will provide “in-depth legal consultations” to help Tyson employees at the Berryville and Green Forest facilities with any immigration services they need, including TPS-related adjustment of status, citizenship, DACA, waivers, consular process, special immigrant juvenile status, and much more, according to a Friday press release.

AID has been providing pro bono legal services to immigrant and refugee children for years. Tyson’s immense generosity will expand our free legal services to include refuge and immigrant hourly team members in Green Forest and Berryville.

This means that hundreds of our immigrant neighbors, people who are truly the backbone of our economy and food supply, will be getting free legal help: Karen refugees, Marshall Islanders, Latinx immigrants, and more. This is extra important in an area that is truly a desert when it comes to immigration legal services.

Stephen Coger, lead attorney and executive director at Arkansas Immigrant Defense

The nonprofit law firm estimates that Tyson Foods will save its employees “well over a quarter of a million dollars” in legal services through the program.

To learn more about Arkansas Immigrant Defense, visit aidarkansas.com.

