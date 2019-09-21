Tyson Foods donates 700,000 meals to Arkansas food banks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Tyson Foods announced its donation of nearly 700,000 meals to food banks across the state on Friday.

The donations will go to several Feeding America Food banks located in the state — in Fort Smith, Bethel Heights, Norfork, Little Rock and Texarkana.

Derek Burleson, Tyson Foods’ public relations manager, said it’s the company’s way of recognizing Hunger Action Month.

“It’s critically important for us to be a good neighbor and a good corporate citizen in those communities where we not only work, but where we live,” said Burleson.

More than half a million people struggle with hunger in the Natural State.