Tyson Foods expands poultry operation, adds nearly 70 jobs with $48 million project

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods will invest $48 million as part of its commitment to accelerate the long-term growth of its poultry business and to continue investment in its Pine Bluff plant, according to a press release sent out by the company.

Nearly 70 jobs will be created by the project, which is expected to be complete by 2021.

According to the release, the project will increase capacity to the plant’s fully cooked processing lines that produce chicken tenders, chicken strips, wings, and air-fried products.

The investment will also add automated processes to product packing lines.

“The demand for convenient, high-quality chicken products continues to grow and we’re investing in projects that meet the needs of our customers and consumers,” said Donnie King, chief operating officer and group president of poultry for Tyson Foods.

Tyson’s Pine Bluff plant employs more than 1,100 people. The company recently raised starting hourly wages at the facility to $15 an hour. The company as a whole employs more than 24,000 people across Arkansas.