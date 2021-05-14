Tyson Foods gives away 40,000 pounds of food

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is making sure families in Fayetteville don’t go hungry.

Tyson partnered with Fayetteville Public Schools to give away 40,000 pounds of food.

Sarah Blickenstaff with Fayetteville Public Schools says it’ll be a great help to families over the summer. “Just making sure they have balanced nutrition and healthy product which is what Tyson is giving us today is great for our families,” Blickenstaff said.

Tyson plans on holding food giveaways for Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale School Districts as well.

