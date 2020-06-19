Tyson Foods, Inc. releases COVID-19 test results at Northwest Arkansas facilities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods, Inc. announces the results of facility-wide testing for COVID-19 at its locations in Benton and Washington Counties.

Nearly 95% of team members who tested positive for the virus did not show any symptoms.

Tyson said in a press release it has put in place a host of protective steps that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19.

Of the 3,748 team members who were tested onsite, 481 (13%) tested positive.

Of those, 455 (95%) were asymptomatic.

This is in addition to 212 positive cases among team members identified by the Department of Health, according to the release.

As of June 19, Benton and Washington Counties have reported a 6% and 18% positive rate among individuals tested, respectively.

Beginning in early June, the company carried out onsite testing at its Berry Street, Chick-N-Quick, Tyson Distribution Center, Tyson of Rogers, Randall Road, Fayetteville, Springdale Growout, Gas Company, ITC Hatchery, and Johnson Road Mill facilities.