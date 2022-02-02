SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tyson Foods broke ground today on the site of its new $335 million bacon production facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Once operational in late 2023, the 400,000 square foot facility will employ 450 people and help meet growing demand for the company’s iconic Wright and Jimmy Dean brands.

“Tyson Foods announced this tremendous investment in Warren County just over three months ago, and I am thrilled to join the company’s leaders for today’s groundbreaking as they quickly move forward with the project,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

The project is part of Tyson’s commitment to meet increasing retail and foodservice demand for bacon products.

“This is a historic day for Tyson Foods as we invest to meet the continued growth of our iconic Wright and Jimmy Dean brands,” said Noelle O’Mara, Group President of Prepared Foods for Tyson Foods.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest robotics and automated technologies. The plant will primarily produce Wright Brand and Jimmy Dean retail and foodservice products.

Tyson currently employs more than 3,900 people across Kentucky, with operations in Claryville, Albany and Robards. The company’s total statewide impact was $425 million in 2020.

