Tyson Foods launching new plant-based burgers, sausages

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced on Monday the launch of three new plant-based ‘meat’ products under the company’s Raised & Rooted brand.
The Springdale-based meat processor is nudging its way into the alternative meat industry with three new plant-based protein products: burger patties, Bratwurst and Italian ‘sausages,’ and ground ‘sausage.’
The company says the move comes in response to growing consumer demand for more plant-based grilling options.
According to a press release from Tyson on Monday, the new ‘chef-inspired’ products are soy free and made from pea protein, with 17g-21g of protein per serving.
The products are available in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationally and are priced between $4.99 and $7.99 per package.