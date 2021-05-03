Tyson Foods launching new plant-based burgers, sausages

FILE – In this Jan. 29, 2006, file photo, a car passes in front of a Tyson Foods Inc., sign at Tyson headquarters in Springdale, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced on Monday the launch of three new plant-based ‘meat’ products under the company’s Raised & Rooted brand.

The Springdale-based meat processor is nudging its way into the alternative meat industry with three new plant-based protein products: burger patties, Bratwurst and Italian ‘sausages,’ and ground ‘sausage.’

The company says the move comes in response to growing consumer demand for more plant-based grilling options.

  • Raised & Rooted™ Plant-Based Bratwurst (Source: Tyson Foods)
  • Raised & Rooted™ Plant-Based Ground (Source: Tyson Foods)

According to a press release from Tyson on Monday, the new ‘chef-inspired’ products are soy free and made from pea protein, with 17g-21g of protein per serving.

The products are available in the refrigerated section of grocery stores nationally and are priced between $4.99 and $7.99 per package.

