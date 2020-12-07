Tyson Foods Moves Up in Newsweek’s 2021 America’s Most Responsible Companies

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local meat processing giant Tyson Foods announced Monday it moved up in Newsweek‘s annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

The company took the #29 spot in the 2021 list compared to #158 in 2020 and hold #4 in the Consumer Goods category versus #19 the previous year.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our efforts to protect our team members, support our communities and sustain the planet,” said Dean Banks, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “Our ambition is to be the most sustainable and transparent food company in the world, and we will continue to strengthen our position as a global protein authority.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents.

The analysis covers three areas of corporate social responsibility, including environmental, social and corporate governance.

The list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.