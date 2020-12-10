Tyson Foods name first chief medical officer

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods, Inc. announced the appointment of Dr. Claudia Coplein as the company’s first chief medical officer on Thursday.

Coplein, who was most recently Head of Health & Wellness and Chief Medical Officer at MassMutual, will be appointed to the newly-created role effective January 4.

“Her immediate focus will be assisting the company’s efforts to protect team members during the Covid-19 pandemic, while also working to expand and promote a culture of health, safety and wellness at Tyson,” according to a Tyson press release announcing the move on Thursday.

She will also oversee the launch of Marathon Health clinics to be piloted in seven Tyson plant communities, including:

Carthage/Center, Texas;

Berryville, Arkansas;

Storm Lake, Iowa;

Holcomb, Kansas;

Lexington, Nebraska;

Wilkesboro, North Carolina;

Newbern, Tennessee.

Tyson says the clinics will provide “team members and their families easier access to high-quality healthcare and, in most cases, at no cost.”

Coplein has held leadership and executive positions at MassMutual, ConnectiCare, MetLife, United Technologies Corporation and General Electric Company, and served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force.

She earned her medical degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine and her law degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law, as well as Master’s degrees in Public Health from Loma Linda University, Business Administration from Colorado State University and Environmental Management from Yale University.

“It is an honor to be named Tyson Foods’ first Chief Medical Officer,” said Coplein. “I look forward to contributing to Tyson’s culture of caring for its team members and discovering new and innovative ways to further build our culture of safety, health and wellness.”

According to Tyson, the company has hired an additional 200 nurses and administrative staff this year and has an occupational health staff of almost 600.