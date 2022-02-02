SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced it has ranked No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” Food Production category for the sixth consecutive year.

According to a press release, the annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asks top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

Tyson said the health and safety of its 137,000 team members remains its highest priority, as the company spent millions of dollars last year to protect its workers during the pandemic. It was also one of the first companies to require vaccinations for its U.S. workers.

We believe this ranking reflects our focus on winning with team members, winning with our customers and consumers, and winning with excellence in execution. Tyson is a great company with a great team. We’re honored to be recognized as a leading food company that is investing in rural America to help meet the needs of a growing, global market. We remain committed to excelling at what we do, from workplace safety and environmental sustainability to product development and digital technology. President and CEO of Tyson Foods Donnie King

The release adds every year, Tyson Foods invests more than $15 billion with 11,000 independent farms that supply cattle, pigs and chickens. The company also supports rural communities in other ways, including doing business with local vendors and suppliers and buying millions of bushels of grain for livestock feed.

Tyson is also a major employer in many rural communities, generating millions of dollars in payroll. Last year, the company announced it would pay approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses to its frontline and hourly employees and is also investing in childcare facilities at some of its locations.

Tyson Foods also donated more than 16 million pounds of protein in fiscal year 2021 – the equivalent of 64 million meals. The food donations were given to local food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations.

“Tyson Foods is passionate about creating an inclusive workplace that supports and empowers all team members,” the release said.

To compile the “Most Admired” rankings, corporate reputation and performance are measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services and global competitiveness. Tyson Foods ranks No. 1 in the Food Production category in all nine of these.

The full list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies” can be found on the Fortune website.