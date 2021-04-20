Tyson Foods offering on-site vaccines to workers’ families, households

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods is extending its onsite COVID-19 vaccinations to family members of employees, as well as others living in their homes, the Springdale-based meat processor announced on Tuesday.

Vaccines will be available, per state and local guidelines, to these individuals at all of the company’s future onsite vaccination events.

The expanded offering recently started at Tyson Foods vaccination events in Indiana, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.

“Tyson is a family company, and we know our team members want to ensure their families and those they live with are protected against the virus, so we’re pleased to start giving them access to our free, onsite vaccinations,” said Dr. Claudia Coplein, Tyson Foods’ chief medical officer.

According to Tyson, nearly 40,000 of its employees have been vaccinated so far at more than 100 events held onsite at the company’s facilities, or in nearby community facilities.

The company is also paying workers for up to four hours of regular pay if they are vaccinated outside of their normal shift or through an external source.