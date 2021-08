In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local employer is offering staff a new reason to get a COVID-19 shot.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods announced employees at its chicken plants who have at least one vaccine dose will be entered for a chance to win $10 thousand each week.

The $10 thousand incentive comes just a week after the Pfizer vaccine received full FDA approval for people over age 16.