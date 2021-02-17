Tyson Foods offers four hours of pay to employees who get vaccinated off-site

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tyson Foods announced that it will incentivize its workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by offering four hours of pay to employees for time taken to be vaccinated off-site or outside of their normal shift, according to a release from the company on Wednesday.

The Springdale-based food processor says it is currently offering free, on-site vaccinations at its U.S. plants.

On Wednesday, Tyson Foods said it would also compensate employees who receive the vaccine through an external source.

“This incentive is an additional way we can encourage our frontline workers to receive the vaccination, which we believe is another important protective measure,” said Johanna Söderström, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Tyson Foods. “We’re ready to vaccinate more of our people, especially through the free, on-site vaccination program we’ve developed, however, vaccine availability continues to vary by state.”

According to Tyson Foods, several hundred team members, mostly health service staff and employees over the age of 65, have already been vaccinated.

The company says it expects about 1,000 of its employees in Illinois, Missouri, and Virginia will be vaccinated this week.