Tyson Foods R&D team helps feed Meals on Wheels recipients, Lincoln Public Schools

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods’ research and development team is using its kitchen space to give back to the local community.

The R&D team, which typically prototypes and improves new Tyson products, is preparing food for Meals on Wheels recipients and packaging meals for students at Lincoln Public Schools.

Using five specialized research kitchens and nearly 75 employees, the team made and packaged 800 meals last week for Northwest Arkansas recipients of Meals on Wheels.

With product available in Tyson’s onsite freezers, the team is planning an additional 800 meals this week for the organization.

The meal selection includes spaghetti with meat sauce, chicken tends, and Salisbury steak. In addition to a protein, each meal includes a vegetable and starch.

The Tyson R&D team has also helped to assemble meals for Lincoln Public Schools. With food provided by the district, employees assembled and packaged 4400 meals last week and plan for another 13,000 this week.

“This is a group effort. Our chefs, food scientists, technicians and pilot plant staff are putting together meals and then packing them, so that they can be distributed in the most efficient way for the organizations we’re assisting,” said Jeff Hensley, VP of R&D at Tyson Foods, Inc.

Jeff says the team will continue to work with its chaplains to assess the needs of its members and those in the community to see where it may help.