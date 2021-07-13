Tyson Foods recall continues after listeria death, illnesses

In this April 22, 2020, file photo, a sign sits in front of the Tyson Foods pork plant in Perry, Iowa. A group of worker advocacy organizations has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Agriculture alleging that meat processing companies Tyson and JBS have engaged in workplace racial discrimination during the coronavirus pandemic. The complaint alleges the companies adopted polices that reject U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on distancing and protective gear on meat processing lines. The complaint says the operating procedures have a discriminatory impact on mostly Black, Latino, and Asian workers. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 9, 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of two illnesses and one death due to listeria linked to Tyson Foods.

Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking listeria illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson, according to a news release from the USDA.

The release says the investigation identified three listeria illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021 and June 5, 2021.

During routine sample collection, FSIS collected two precooked chicken samples from two establishments that are closely related genetically to listeria from sick people, according to the release.

One of the samples was collected at Tyson, according to the release.

The release says FISIS is continuing to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to the products.