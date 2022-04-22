SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods’ facilities have reduced significant landfill waste in six of its plants, according to a news release.

The plants that have achieved Zero Waste to Landfill gold status have diverted 95-99% of waste from going to landfills.

The facilities have reduced all by-products like animal fats, hides and inedible proteins, according to the release.

“We’re proud of our team members and the work they are doing to reduce waste to landfills,” said Katherine Pickus, Vice President of Sustainability & Global Impact at Tyson Foods. “These validations reflect Tyson Foods’ dedication to making a positive difference in the communities where we live and operate.”

The facilities identify methods for handling waste in innovative ways to avoid disposal at landfills to reach ZWTL goals.

“The ZWTL approach provides criteria for how to dispose of materials such as packaging, compost, liquids and food. By participating in UL’s ECVP and obtaining third-party validation, Tyson Foods’ facilities demonstrate a commitment to meet industry-leading standards to reduce and divert waste to landfills,” according to the release.