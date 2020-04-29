Tyson Foods, River Valley Regional Food Bank partner for chicken giveaway

WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods and the River Valley Regional Food Bank are coming together again to distribute over 40,000 pounds of chicken to Arkansas residents.

The distribution will be held on Thursday at Waldron High School at 1560 West Sixth Street in Waldron beginning at 10 a.m. and will last until product is fully dispersed.

Each car/family that attends will receive a 40 pound box of chicken products that can be shared with friends and extended family.

Officials ask that members of the public respect the proper social distancing guidelines and when a member of the food bank staff calls on your vehicle, you must:

· Advance slowly to the front of the building

· Please stay inside your vehicle

· Please keep your window up

· Please pop your trunk

In order to limit contact, staff asks that you have ample space in your trunk for the donations to be loaded in.